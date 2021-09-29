Katie Couric Roasts Colleagues, Rips Celebs, and Admits to Icing Out Rivals in New Book, Report Says
SHE WENT THERE
Katie Couric has reportedly taken a no-holds-barred approach to her forthcoming memoir, Going There, in which she roasts old friends, colleagues, celebrities and rivals. The Daily Mail reported that the book, which hits shelves in October, says that Couric was deliberately unwelcoming to other women at the Today show because she felt like she needed to “protect my turf.” She writes that she iced out an early-career Ashleigh Banfield because “mentorship sometimes felt like self-sabotage.” Couric didn’t hold the old guard in much higher esteem, either, writing that Deborah Norville, her Today predecessor, had a “major relatability problem” that turned viewers off. She also wrote that Martha Stewart needed “some healthy humbling (prison will do that . . .) to develop a sense of humor,” and revealed that Prince Harry smelled like cigarettes and alcohol when she first met him.
The tome, which clocks in at over 500 pages, “should be called ‘Burning Bridges’ by Catty Couric,” according to one source displeased by the manuscript. Another said that the book is so venomous in its attacks that Couric won’t ever get a job on television again. “She’ll be stuck with her newsletter and Instagram Stories for the rest of her working life, even though the book oozes of her desperation to be back on network television hosting her own show,” they told the outlet.