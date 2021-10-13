Katie Couric Says She Edited 2016 Interview With Ruth Bader Ginsburg to Protect Her
Acclaimed TV journalist Katie Couric seems to have traveled down every avenue in her latest memoir, Going There. In snippets published by the Daily Mail, Couric details how she edited a 2016 interview with the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The initial Yahoo! News piece included Ginsburg discussing how those who kneeled during the national anthem were “dumb and disrespectful,” but as Couric poured over her transcript, she elected to remove another comment the justice made. According to Ginsburg, those who kneeled had “contempt for a government that has made it possible for their parents and grandparents to live a decent life, which they probably could not have lived in the places they came from.”
The comment floored Couric, who wondered whether to include it after a SCOTUS press aide asked for it to be removed. It prompted Couric to think Ginsburg did not fully understand the question. Eventually, she chose to keep Ginsburg’s initial comment but edit her remarks so as not to draw more scrutiny toward the justice. Couric said she “lost a lot of sleep” over the decision.