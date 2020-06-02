CHEAT SHEET
Cop Involved in Fatal Louisville Shooting Mocked Protester in Facebook Post
Before she was involved in the fatal shooting of a black man after a night of protests, Louisville police officer Katie Crews mocked a demonstrator on Facebook, The Courier-Journal reported. Crews posted a newspaper photo that showed a woman offering a flower to the glowering officer with the comment: “I hope the pepper balls that she got lit up with a little later on hurt.” She added, “Come back and get ya some more ole girl, I’ll be on the line again tonight.” Officials said they are now investigating the post by Crews, who was put on desk duty Monday after the early-morning shooting of chef David McAtee. The police chief was fired because the cops did not have their body cams turned on during the incident.