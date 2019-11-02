Katie Hill, Done In by the Perfect Storm of Misogyny, Sexism, and Uptight Boomer Values

She was a millennial congresswoman who won a competitive seat in a swing district and then was derailed by revenge porn peddled by an angry ex-husband to a Republican Oppo research website in a story written by a campaign adviser to her Republican opponent. Ten days later, Katie Hill had resigned.

Was she the last victim of boomer values? Should an internet generation be held to the old-fashioned mores of their parents’ generation? Should racy photos derail members of the digital world? Or should internet culture drag Boomers into the modern age?

“A lot of these baby boomers I serve with don’t understand that millennials, by virtue of having smartphones, have shared stupid moments and regrettable moments for a substantial portion of their lives,” said 37-year-old Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz. And as much as I hate to agree with Gaetz and as much his defense of Hill makes me wonder what kind of pictures Gaetz has floating around, he’s right: Congress is one of the most boomer places on earth.