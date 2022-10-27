Burglar Steals Multiple Items From Katie Hobbs’ Phoenix Campaign Office
TROUBLING
Arizona Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs’ Phoenix campaign office was burglarized earlier this week, her campaign, along with police, confirmed Wednesday night. According to Arizona’s Family, police responded to the office at 2 p.m. Tuesday after reports of a commercial burglary. A number of items were removed “sometime during the night,” Sgt. Brian Bower confirmed, but did not provide further details about what was stolen. Police said they are reviewing security footage to catch the thief. CCTV footage of the suspect—a young man in a green t-shirt and shorts, wearing a backpack—was released, with Hobbs’ campaign confirming the authenticity of the photos to journalist Hank Stephenson. The footage is now “in the hands of police,” according to Stephenson. Hobbs, who is in a tight race against Republican Kari Lake, released a statement from her campaign about the burglary, saying: “Secretary Hobbs and her staff have faced hundreds of death threats and threats of violence over the course of this campaign. Let’s be clear: for nearly two years Kari Lake and her allies have been spreading dangerous misinformation and inciting threats against anyone they see fit.”