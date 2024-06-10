Katie Holmes Had No Idea Her ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Cast Members Had a Group Chat
Dawson’s Creek Star Katie Holmes would send periodic text messages to check in on her fellow cast members, but she “wasn’t aware” they were all talking in the same group chat. Holmes, who played Joey Potter in the hit show, said in a recent interview with The Times that she keeps in touch through the occasional text with her co-stars but wasn’t reading their WhatsApp group chat. “All of us text every now and then, but I wasn’t aware of the WhatsApp,” she said. Joshua Jackson, who played Pacey Witter, and created the group chat in 2023, said it wasn’t very active, but it ignited during the show’s 25th anniversary in January and a few other sporadic times. “Everyone’s grown up and is busy, but the bond will forever be there,” Holmes told The Times. Kevin Williamson, Dawson’s Creek screenwriter and director, previously told the New York Post, “I run into James and Josh, Katie, Michelle, and I just get a big smile on my face. It’s just a very, very special time in my life.”