Far-Right Pundit Katie Hopkins to Be Deported From Australia for COVID Breach
BYE NOW
Far-right British commentator Katie Hopkins is getting the boot from Australia. The media personality, who had arrived in the country ahead of an appearance on Big Brother VIP while thousands of Australians are stranded overseas and unable to return, had her visa canceled by the federal government after bragging about breaching her Sydney hotel quarantine. “There is no place in Australia for visa holders who would deliberately endanger others,” Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said in a statement, adding that she hopes Hopkins’ exit is as swift as possible. “Pack your bongo and get out,” Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said to Hopkins on ABC’s Insiders. Hopkins, who has regularly called COVID lockdowns a “hoax” and complained loudly about Australia’s quarantine rules, was fired from Big Brother on Sunday. She was permanently banned from Twitter in 2020 for hate speech. Australia border officials have removed a total of seven non-citizens who’ve breached COVID-19 regulations, with over 35,000 Australians still stuck overseas.