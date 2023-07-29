CHEAT SHEET
Katie Ledecky Breaks Michael Phelps’ Record
Legendary U.S. swimmer and seven-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky has added another accomplishment to her already stacked resume. With a victory in the 800-meter freestyle event at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships, Ledecky surpassed retired swimming legend Michael Phelps’s record for the most individual world swimming titles, USA Today reported. In the same breath, Ledecky also became the first swimmer in history to take home six world titles in a single event. The victory puts Ledecky in a prime position to continue her historic run at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she remains a gold medal favorite in multiple events.