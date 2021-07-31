CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Katie Ledecky Wins Gold, Says She’ll Compete Again in 2024
I’LL BE BACK
Read it at ESPN
Katie Ledecky won gold Friday night in her final race of the Tokyo Olympics and took the opportunity to say that she plans to compete in the 2024 games. Ledecky won the 800-meter freestyle event and said in a post-race interview, “That was not my last swim.” The next summer Olympic games are slated to take place in Paris. The American became the first female swimmer to win six individual gold medals with her win in the 800-meter, and many within the sport consider her the greatest female swimmer of all time. She won gold the previous day in the 1500-meter freestyle, the first time the distance had been included in the Olympics, just one hour after losing another race.