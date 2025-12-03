Katie Miller Shares Bonkers Reason Stephen Can’t Chill On Camera

Katie Miller has attempted to explain why her husband, President Donald Trump’s henchman Stephen Miller, melts down on camera—and why there’s no chance she’s going to rein him in.

She sat down with ex-network star commentator Mark Halperin on the latest episode of “Next Up with Mark Halperin and Megyn Kelly,” which was released on YouTube on Tuesday.

In response to Halperin’s observation that Trump’s White House adviser is “kind of intense” on TV, and his question about why “we aren’t calming Stephen down,” Katie, a political adviser turned podcaster who has developed a penchant for on-air meltdowns, had a surprising assertion.

“Because, as always, the wife is more radical than the husband,” she said. “And I’m the wife who says you should go harder and go stronger and take them down more, and ‘why aren’t you fighting back harder?’ And he’s like, ‘I don’t know how I could be more aggressive than this.’”

She insisted Stephen is a “different person at home,” adding: “I don’t want to say it’s an act, but he so passionately believes in what he says. He knows more than I think anybody else in the entire world except President Trump about the issues facing our country.” She also revealed that Stephen has warned her that her posts on X are “too radical,” something she framed as proof they’re “well matched.”

Miller said neither of them bothers to read press coverage. “It doesn’t matter to us, and it doesn’t matter to Stephen because he’s been doing this now for how many years? And it’s never affected his career trajectory.”

Earlier in the show, Miller admitted that running her own podcast has been tougher than she expected. Miller, 34, wielded behind-the-scenes influence as a key adviser to Elon Musk during the peak of his DOGE-era clout. She exited government alongside him in late May and is now focused on building her podcast, with mixed success.

“It’s so much harder to start your own thing than you think it is,” she said. “You hope that people tune in and care what you have to say… and some of my episodes do much better than others.” She said the process has been “an experience in learning what other people want to consume.”

Since launching the show full-time in the summer, Miller has leaned heavily on familiar political allies. Her debut episode featured Vice President JD Vance and quickly set the tone: Trump-era A-listers, all of whom live comfortably within her ideological orbit. She’s since booked U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, along with high-profile names like Mike Tyson.

Miller publicly framed her show as the “conservative answer to ‘Call Her Daddy.’” But the numbers tell a different story. Her viewership on YouTube swings wildly: Vance brought in 84,000 views; TV anchor Sage Steele only hit 5,500; and her conversation with Nasdaq President and CEO Adena Friedman pulled in just 1,800, her lowest to date.

A chat with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and his wife Jen Hegseth, released Tuesday, sits at nearly 6,000—strong for Miller’s channel.

Halperin, once a network heavyweight, is now involved with MK Media alongside Megyn Kelly. He was pushed out of ABC, NBC, and MSNBC in 2017 after multiple sexual misconduct allegations. Kelly, meanwhile, had been a rising star at NBC before moving to Fox News and eventually pivoting to new media herself.

The partnership raises eyebrows since Kelly once aired Halperin’s alleged misconduct on her NBC morning show during the height of the #MeToo movement. She rattled off a list of high-profile men accused of sexual misconduct—Harvey Weinstein, Bill O’Reilly, Donald Trump—and included Halperin, noting five women had accused him of groping while he was at ABC.