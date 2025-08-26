Former DOGE staffer Katie Miller has labeled working with billionaire Elon Musk “the honor of a lifetime.”

Trump loyalist Miller, who is married to White House Deputy Chief of Staff Scott Miller, has launched her own self-titled podcast where she aims to speak directly to conservative women.

Promoting the podcast on The Scott Jennings Radio Show on Monday, Miller discussed her role as “Chief Elon wrangler” during his DOGE era, claiming her job “didn’t have a title,” but her tasks involved everything from getting coffee to doing “whatever needed to be done.”

Miller recalled one of her earliest weeks in her DOGE role, finding herself in the Oval Office with both Trump and Musk.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is accompanied by Katie Miller as he leaves a meeting with Senate Republicans on March 05. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“The president said, ‘Do you like working with Elon?’ And I said, ‘Mr. President, it’s an honor of a lifetime and the most fun I’ve ever had in this job working... for both President Trump and Elon Musk. They are two of the greatest men of my lifetime. You know, you have one, Elon Musk who’s launching a rocket today, and you have the other who’s making D.C. safe today and ensuring that I don’t get robbed in D.C.”

Miller continued of Musk and Trump, “It’s such an honor to have seen both men in these high powered roles, and it’s really shaped the person I am today. We all can agree that when they’re working together, it is good for our country, it’s good for America, and that’s what you want.”

Trump ally Jennings skirted around the issue of Musk’s fallout with the president, which began in June after the billionaire left DOGE. Their feud went nuclear after the Tesla CEO posted on X, “Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” He later deleted the tweet.

The Scott Jennings Radio Show | August 25th, 2025 https://t.co/7GRyjkrzXm — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 25, 2025

Jennings claimed the two men, “had a little falling out and a little bit of ugliness”, and then claimed Musk, “might be tilting back to our direction after having thought about it.” Asking Miller where she stood with them today, the mother-of-three stated, “I hope one day to see them together again. But only time will tell.”

She also stated that any possible reconciliation may well play out on social media.

“The beauty of both, is they both communicate in the public sphere, one on Truth [Social] and one on X...,” Miller said.

Elon Musk and his son X Æ, accompanied by Katie Miller in May. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“That is such the beauty of our democracy and our society is that you can watch these leaders having conversations in real time. So you don’t need to ask me what happens behind closed doors. It’s happening in real time in front of our faces.”

The Katie Miller Podcast launched this month with an interview with Vice President JD Vance, followed by former ESPN host Sage Steele and Republican Senator Katie Britt.

The Vance episode has had just under 70,000 views on You Tube after two weeks online, Steele’s episode has had only 2000 views after a week.

JD Vance on the Katie Miller podcast. screengrab

Miller told Jennings she aims to make content for conservative women and build a conservative audience and find them “where they are.”

The podcast host claimed, “There isn’t a place right now where you can go to talk to that audience. In order to change culture, we have to talk to women.”