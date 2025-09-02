Katie Miller Unintentionally Endorses Trump Enemy

Katie Miller can’t resist a classic rock song—not even when it’s by a band that openly hates the Trump administration.

The wife of powerful Trump aide Stephen Miller, who herself is a former administration official turned conservative podcaster, published an Instagram post on Monday chronicling their family’s Labor Day weekend festivities in Washington, D.C.

“A beautiful weekend in our Nation’s Capitol with the family,” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you President Trump for Making DC Safe Again.”

Miller’s followers appeared mostly delighted by the photos of their three young children watching a baseball game and soaking up the sun along the National Mall as they posed next to their parents.

But others noticed that Miller used Green Day’s “Wake Me Up When September Ends” as the background music for her post.

While the song has become a household September anthem, it might not be the top song choice in MAGAworld thanks to the band’s vocal distaste for the Trump administration.

In several performances earlier this year, Green Day took pointed swipes at Vice President JD Vance, former DOGE chief Elon Musk, and the MAGA agenda.

In March, the band’s lead singer and guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong changed the lyrics to “Jesus of Suburbia” from “Am I r------d or just overjoyed?” to “Am I r-------d or am I just JD Vance?”

Armstrong has also swapped out the original words to their biggest hit “American Idiot” from “I’m not a part of the redneck agenda” to “I’m not a part of the Elon agenda” and “I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda.”

Some of Miller’s followers ran to the comment section to point out Green Day’s sins against the Trump administration.

“Don’t take this the wrong way,” one user wrote. “Pick a different band for your song. Green Day hates America.”

“Great pics - Green Day hates the Don just FYI,” another added.

A third commenter kept is simple: “Green day is woke.”