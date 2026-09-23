Katie Miller’s ‘Favorite Conspiracy Theory’ Backfires Spectacularly

Katie Miller has revealed her favorite conspiracy, one that her husband literally believes and peddles for his boss.

Miller sat down with Iranian-American entrepreneur and philanthropist Noosheen Hashemi for the latest installment of her barely-watched podcast, Katie Miller Pod.

The pair discussed all MAGA’s favorite topics, including motherhood, Silicon Valley, Iran, Artificial Intelligence and the Democrats.

They also discussed conspiracy theories, and Miller, 34, revealed her “favorite” one. “What’s a conspiracy theory that you believe in?” she asked Hashemi, the founder and CEO of January AI, a health tech company.

Hashemi appeared surprised by the question. Katie Miller Podcast

Hashemi looked taken aback by the question, stating that she is “so not into” those types of anti-mainstream views.

“I am so not into conspiracy theories. I mean, people run all sorts of conspiracy theories by me about the Iran war and things like that. It’s, I mean, it’s just not something…” the Iran-born businesswoman began before Miller impatiently interjected.

“You don’t have one?” she asked, before she and her production team fired out popular theories.

“Did we land on the moon?” she asked. An uncomfortable-looking Hashemi responded simply, “Yes.”

“My favorite conspiracy theory is President Trump win [won] the 2020 election,” she said, as her guest awkwardly laughed.

This lands uncomfortably as her husband, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, voted against certifying the 2020 election results after Joe Biden beat Donald Trump.

“We have more than enough time to right the wrong of this fraudulent election result and certify Donald Trump as the winner of the election,” he said on Fox & Friends in the wake of the results six years ago.

The claims of fraud had already been litigated in numerous courts and dismissed.

But in April this year, Miller was still obsessed. Reuters reported that he pushed for FBI involvement in an administration investigation into alleged voting-machine manipulation.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller thinks Trump won the 2020 election. At least that's what he says. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

According to sources cited by Reuters, Miller was frustrated that a forensic examination of Dominion machines in Puerto Rico had found no evidence of hacking and pushed to expand the investigation.

Trump, meanwhile, still brings it up, too. In a July prime-time speech warning of “shocking vulnerabilities in our election infrastructure,” he questioned whether the country could hold “free and fair elections” but offered no evidence of widespread fraud.

He referred once to never watching “a stolen election again,” but otherwise stopped short of explicitly claiming that the 2020 election, which he lost, was “rigged”—a claim he has repeatedly made without substantiating it.

Miller’s wife, meanwhile, moved on to other kooky conspiracies during her show, namely whether aliens exist and whether former communist revolutionary Fidel Castro is former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s brother.