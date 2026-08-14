Katie Miller’s White House Ambitions Get Brutal Reality Check

Katie Miller’s chances of becoming White House press secretary are dead on arrival.

The wife of top administration official Stephen Miller is unlikely to replace Karoline Leavitt as President Donald Trump’s mouthpiece, White House insiders have revealed to Politico.

Miller, 34, was among several names floated within the White House as potential replacements for Leavitt, 28, who is departing her high-profile role to focus on her young family.

Katie Miller became a podcaster after a yearslong career in communications. The Katie Miller Podcast/Youtube

The list so far includes Monica Crowley, Trump’s chief of protocol and former conservative commentator; CNN’s token MAGA pundit Scott Jennings; Jason Miller, a former Trump campaign spokesperson; Alina Habba, Trump’s former attorney; and Anna Kelly, a fiery deputy of Leavitt.

Miller was also offered up as a possible contender—but a White House source was quick to tell Politico, “Not happening.”

Another source said the role of White House press secretary is “a super important job for DJT… there is probably time before he makes a decision.”

“I think the White House will do a real search here. So what does the entire landscape look like—TV people, admin people, and inner circle folks like Jason [Miller] and Alina [Habba] have some chatter,” the insider said.

In a shock announcement on Wednesday, Trump said Leavitt would be departing at the end of the month “so she can spend more time with her beautiful young children and family, a decision I totally understand and respect!”

But it was later revealed that Leavitt’s exit had been brewing for months, in large part because of Trump’s incessant phone calls outside of work that take her away from her young kids.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this story. An unnamed White House official told Politico, “We’re still figuring it out. None of it’s been decided.”

Karoline Leavitt is stepping down from the podium to focus on her family. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Before she became a little-known podcaster pontificating on traditional values, Miller had a yearslong career as a press secretary for Republican senators Steve Daines and Martha McSally and the Department of Homeland Security. During Trump’s first term, her career culminated in roles as press secretary and communications director for then-Vice President Mike Pence.

But that doesn’t mean she gets along well with the media. On Wednesday, the same day that Trump announced Leavitt’s departure, Miller took a swipe at the press in an X post.