Katt Williams Calls Out ‘SNL’ for Parodying Him But Never Inviting Him on

Katt Wiliams is not digging Saturday Night Live’s impressions of him or the show’s parodying him several times without inviting him on.

“So, I at this point, take it as a badge of honor that they don’t f--- with me.”

Williams made the comments during an on-stage interview at the Vulture Festival in L.A. this past weekend, when according to Page Six, he said, “There has never been a person that has been parodied nine times on Saturday Night Live and yet never been invited other than me.”

The comedian also shared his thought that the choice to have female comedian Ego Nwodim play him means “they think I’m a b---h.” Nwodim most recently played Williams on the show in January, after his interview on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay went viral for the many bombshells he dropped about other entertainers during the nearly three-hour conversation.

“For Saturday Night Live to have an impression of me and have a woman do that, means they think I’m a b---h. And I understand that that’s what they’re saying when they do that,” Williams said. “It doesn’t bother me at all. I understand how the game goes and I understand that if you love me you know why you do.”

Ultimately Williams said that even though he feels the show has something against him, he’s okay with that.

“If you don’t f--- with me, I understand why,” he said. “My job is to be worthy.”

Elsewhere in the Vulture Fest interview, Williams revealed the intent behind all the alleged dirty laundry he aired on Club Shay Shay, which included several accusations about Kevin Hart, Cedric The Entertainer, Steve Harvey, Rickey Smiley, and others.

“When I wrote it out, I wrote it out to kill the careers of the people that I was talking about,” he said. “But it was so vicious that I erased all of the knockout blows and just left the jabs so that the comic I’m talking about knows that ‘I know your real story, motherf----r. Imma tell this, but you know what else I know.’”