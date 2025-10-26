Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Make Red Carpet Debut in Paris

Pop star Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have gone public with their relationship—stepping out for the first time together in Paris on Saturday. The couple were snapped leaving the famous Le Crazy Horse cabaret, where they celebrated Perry’s 41st birthday together. In footage taken by TMZ on the red carpet outside the venue, Perry can be seen in a full-length red gown as she leaves hand-in-hand with a somewhat sheepish-looking Trudeau, who sported a black suit and T-shirt. The pair said nothing as paparazzi sang “Happy Birthday” and handed Perry some roses before the couple entered their waiting car. The outing confirms rumors that have swirled about their relationship since July. Perry ended her engagement to actor Orlando Bloom in June after nearly a decade together. Perry was spotted having dinner with Trudeau in Montreal just a month later. The 53-year-old former Canadian leader, who left office in March after 10 years in power, was seen kissing Perry on a yacht off the coast of California earlier this month. A source close to Perry has said previously that she’s “really into” Trudeau and is “very happy” in their relationship.

