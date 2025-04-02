Katy Perry and Lauren Sanchez to Go Full Glam on Space Trip

Nineties action star Jean-Claude Van Damme has reportedly been hit with a criminal complaint in Romania on accusations that the actor had sexual relations with trafficked women. People reported that criminal charges have been filed against Van Damme, 64, by the Romanian Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism, alleging that he willingly had sex with women connected with a criminal group led by Romanian businessman and modeling agency owner Morel Bolea. People reported that Van Damme allegedly received five Romanian women as a “gift” and had prior knowledge that they were trafficked according to the complaint. “Several Romanians who are currently being investigated for forming a criminal group and pimping, allegedly offered Jean-Claude Van Damme five Romanian women—photo models in Romania—for him to have sexual relations with. The person who received those benefits knew their condition,” attorney Adrian Cuculis, who represents one of the alleged victims, told CNN affiliate Antena 3 in a translated post. Cuculis alleged that the women “were in a state of vulnerability, with the suspicion that they were exploited within the meaning of Article 182 of the Criminal Code.” Van Damme’s representatives have so far not responded to the complaint, reported People.
