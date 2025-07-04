Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Make It Official: They’re Done
After months of rumors, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have confirmed that they have indeed split, with a press statement that could become the new “conscious uncoupling.” The couple, who never married, claimed through a publicist that they have “been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting.” Perry and Bloom’s daughter Daisy Dove is now 4. “They will continue to be seen together as a family,” the statement read, “as their shared priority is—and always will be—raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect.” The pair have been together for nine years, going Instagram official in 2016 before getting engaged on February 14, 2019, Valentine’s Day. They were photographed together for the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in March this year, but whispers of a split began in June. US Weekly reported that month the couple had broken up but were on amicable terms. A source was quoted as saying, “Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life.” Perry split with British comedian-turned-podcaster Russell Brand in 2012. Bloom flew to Australia last month to visit his daughter during Perry’s tour, then attended Jeff Bezos’ Venice wedding solo last week. Perry, 40, resumes her world tour in Denver on July 10.