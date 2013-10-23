Katy Perry Carries Around Miley's Hair

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at E! Online
From the girl who brought you an adult version of Candyland, on Tuesday Katy Perry admitted to carrying around locks of hair from both Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift in her bag, tied with little bows. Asked by a fan what she keeps in her purse, she relayed a story of sharing a Grammys dressing room with the two stars and requesting hair from each "which is totally creepy, but awesome." She continued: "And that was my little secret and I'm a freak!" As if we didn't know it already.