Katy Perry Gives One-Word Answer in $15M Mansion Case Grilling

Superstar astronaut Katy Perry has said she is seeking “justice” during a grilling in her $15 million legal fight over a mansion in California. She and her ex, Orlando Bloom, purchased the house in 2020 from 85-year-old Carl Westcott, who subsequently sued to void the deal, claiming he was not mentally fit at the time to agree to it. Perry was being quizzed at a second trial over the future of the house in Montecito near Santa Barbara. She remained tight-lipped on the possibility of making money on the saga, but did admit, “I stand to lose money if it doesn’t work in my favor,” AP reports. During the trial, a judge dismissed a question from Westcott’s team about whether Perry knew their client had been entered into a mental institution earlier in the battle. “This is, I don’t want to say unethical, but this is simply an effort to drive a narrative to parties outside this courtroom,” her lawyer said. The trial is expected to continue for two more days.