Katy Perry Gives One-Word Answer in $15M Mansion Case Grilling

The house’s seller says he was not mentally fit at the time of the deal.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the Vanity Fair Oscars party after the 97th Academy Awards, in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., March 2, 2025. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Danny Moloshok/REUTERS

Superstar astronaut Katy Perry has said she is seeking “justice” during a grilling in her $15 million legal fight over a mansion in California. She and her ex, Orlando Bloom, purchased the house in 2020 from 85-year-old Carl Westcott, who subsequently sued to void the deal, claiming he was not mentally fit at the time to agree to it. Perry was being quizzed at a second trial over the future of the house in Montecito near Santa Barbara. She remained tight-lipped on the possibility of making money on the saga, but did admit, “I stand to lose money if it doesn’t work in my favor,” AP reports. During the trial, a judge dismissed a question from Westcott’s team about whether Perry knew their client had been entered into a mental institution earlier in the battle. “This is, I don’t want to say unethical, but this is simply an effort to drive a narrative to parties outside this courtroom,” her lawyer said. The trial is expected to continue for two more days.

