Katy Perry Raises Eyebrows With Comment After Kissing Trudeau

Mitt Romney’s Family Member Found Dead Near Parking Garage
DARK DISCOVERY
The sister-in-law of former Utah Senator Mitt Romney has been found dead on a street in California. Carrie Romney, 64, was discovered near a shopping mall in Santa Clarita on Friday evening, The Los Angeles Times reported. A cause of death has yet to be determined, but foul play is not suspected. Officials are investigating whether she jumped or fell from a five-story parking structure, according to L.A. County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Nicole Nishida. Carrie Romney’s cause of death was listed as deferred on the medical examiner’s website, and toxicology tests could take months to complete. In a statement to The Daily Mail, the Republican, who ran for president in 2012, said his family is “heartbroken” by Carrie’s death, adding she “brought warmth and love to all our lives. We ask for privacy during this difficult time.” The 64-year-old was the wife of Mitt Romney’s older brother, G. Scott Romney, an attorney who joined his sibling on the campaign trail over the years. He filed for divorce from Carrie in June after eight years of marriage, The Daily Mail previously reported.