1

Katy Perry Rushes to Help Fan Who Collapsed After Being Brought Onstage

STAGE FRIGHT
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 08.04.25 6:31AM EDT 
Katy Perry performs at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, U.S., July 15, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

Katy Perry’s Detroit concert took a frightening turn Sunday night when a fan collapsed on stage just moments after being invited up by the pop star. While performing at Little Caesars Arena for her The Lifetimes Tour, Perry scanned the crowd during a “Choose Your Own Adventure” segment, inviting fans to join her on stage. One girl, spotted in the farthest corner of the arena, eventually made her way down alongside another young woman, identified as Paige and McKenna. “Did you ever think in a million years you’d be on stage?” Perry asked, arms wrapped around them as the girls beamed. She led them over to her band, handing out shakers as the group prepared for “The One That Got Away.” But before the first note, McKenna suddenly collapsed at Perry’s feet. The singer immediately rushed to her aid as staff and EMTs responded, eventually escorting the girl off stage on a stretcher. Perry gathered the remaining fans to say a prayer before continuing the show. Later, midair on a giant butterfly while singing “Roar,” Perry reassured the crowd, “McKenna is doing great, by the way!” Footage showed McKenna landed on her side and did not hit her head.

Read it at MLive

2
Pamela Anderson Calls BS on Sylvester Stallone’s Denial of Bombshell Dating Offer
PRETTY SLY
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 08.04.25 7:07AM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 28: (L-R) Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson attend "The Naked Gun" US Premiere at the SVA Theatre on July 28, 2025, in New York, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 28: (L-R) Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson attend "The Naked Gun" US Premiere at the SVA Theatre on July 28, 2025, in New York, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures) Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Paramount Pictu

Pamela Anderson has hit back at Sylvester Stallone’s denial of her claim that he once tried to woo her by offering her a condo and a Porsche to become his “No. 1 girl.” The claim was first made by Anderson in her 2023 Netflix doc Pamela, a Love Story, and the former Baywatch star said she turned down the Hollywood icon’s offer. “Does that mean there’s a No. 2 girl? Uh-uh,” she quipped, to which Stallone allegedly replied: “That’s the best offer you’re gonna get, honey. You’re in Hollywood now.” Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with her current beau, Liam Neeson, on Sunday, host Andy Cohen asked for her reaction after Stallone’s camp dismissed the story as a falsehood, to which she rolled her eyes and said: “Well, how could you make that up? I mean, that was pretty specific.” When Cohen jokingly asked if a different car might have changed her mind, Anderson quipped, “What, like a Shelby Cobra? No, no, no!” Neeson, meanwhile, watched on awkwardly before admitting he was yet to offer his new girlfriend a car. Following the documentary’s release, Stallone’s representative putting out a statement denying the claims: “The statement from Pamela Anderson attributed to my client is false and fabricated. Mr. Stallone confirms that he never made any portion of that statement.”

3
WATCH: Volcano Dramatically Erupts for the First Time in 600 Years After Powerful Earthquake
SWEET RELEASE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 08.04.25 5:50AM EDT 

The biggest active volcano in the Northern Hemisphere has erupted for the first time in hundreds of years. Ash has spewed 3.7 miles into the air from Russia’s Krasheninnikov volcano, on the Kamchatka Peninsula, sparking a 7.0 magnitude earthquake, staff at the Kronotsky Reserve said. It comes after a similar area was hit with an 8.8 magnitude earthquake last week, which triggered tsunami warnings around the Pacific, including in Hawaii and the U.S. West Coast. Emergency services in the region posted on Telegram that the ash cloud is not expected to hit any populated areas, “and no ashfall has been recorded in inhabited localities.” People in coastal areas of the peninsula were told to move away from the shore over fears of further tsunamis, per ABC News. Speaking to state-owned media RIA Novosti, Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team chief Olga Girina said, “This is the first historically confirmed eruption of the Krasheninnikov volcano in 600 years,” although there is some discrepancy over the exact year count.

Read it at ABC News

4
Podcast Bro Blasts Trump Backflip Over Deeply Personal Issue
FLIP-FLOPPER
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 08.04.25 4:28AM EDT 
Published 08.04.25 4:16AM EDT 
Andrew Schulz attends the Netflix "Tires" Season 2 Premiere at The Paramount Theatre on June 04, 2025 in Austin, Texas.
Andrew Schulz attends the Netflix "Tires" Season 2 Premiere at The Paramount Theatre on June 04, 2025 in Austin, Texas. Getty Images

Comedian Andrew Schulz, who hosted Donald Trump on his popular podcast last year, has slammed the president for “flip-flopping” on a promise over in vitro fertilization. Schulz and his wife became parents in 2023 using IVF, a topic discussed in his recent Netflix special Life. On his Instagram account on Sunday, Schulz reposted that day’s Washington Post article about Trump backing down on a promise to require health insurers to provide coverage for IVF services. The comedian added the caption, “You don’t break your word. Your word breaks you.” In a follow-up post he slammed Trump, saying “Donald Trump flip flopped once again on a campaign promise.” Life sees Schulz dive into the struggle to conceive a child. “I think we need more people talking about the importance of fatherhood,” Schulz told the Daily Beast in March. “I think that’s the last thing missing in the masculinity movement in America.” Trump went on Schulz’s podcast Flagrant last year, where he said he supported IVF, stating “We want babies in our country.” Schulz told the Daily Beast in March, “I wanted him to put his support behind IVF. Obviously, that’s how I was able to have my kid.” The episode has had almost 10 million views on You Tube.

5
‘Modern Family’ Star Has No Regrets About Leaving Hollywood
FAMILY TIME
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 08.04.25 4:43AM EDT 
MODERN FAMILY - Walt Disney Television via Getty Images's "Modern Family" stars Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy. (Robert Ashcroft via Getty Images)
Robert Ashcroft/Disney General Entertainment Con

Ty Burrell has zero regrets about ditching L.A. for the slopes and serenity of Salt Lake City. “It’s just been spectacular,” the Modern Family alum, 57, told People of the mountain life he now shares with his wife Holly and their two teenage daughters, Frances and Greta. “We moved here right after [Modern Family] ended, and I don’t have any regrets. It’s been lovely and a great place to raise the kids.“ While he’s currently voicing a role in the scripted podcast The Good Life—which is loosely based on his own childhood—Burrell admits he’s “itching” to return to live performing. But for now, voice work fits nicely into his outdoors-heavy schedule. That’s a far cry from where he started. “My parents weren’t really those kinds of people,” he said. “So at first, when we moved here, it almost felt like cosplay, like we were pretending to be people who were outdoorsy, and now we really truly love it.”

Read it at People

6
Man, 24, Dies and Woman Hospitalized After Car Hits Moose
DANGEROUS ANIMALS
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 08.04.25 5:28AM EDT 
DENALI NATIONAL PARK, ALASKA - MAY 12: A moose grazes on May 12, 2025 in Denali National Park, Alaska. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)
Lance King/Getty Images

A 24-year-old Bulgarian man was killed when his vehicle struck a moose just outside Denali National Park in Alaska. The crash occurred around 1 a.m. Friday on Denali Park Road near Mile 235 of the George Parks Highway, a stretch known for wildlife crossings. His passenger, a 24-year-old woman from North Macedonia, was taken to a hospital in Fairbanks, roughly 120 miles away. Her condition has not been disclosed. Park officials confirmed the man died at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending notification of his family, with help from the Bulgarian Embassy. “The collision serves as a sobering reminder of the hazards of wildlife along Alaska’s roadways,” the National Park Service said in a statement. “Moose, caribou, and other large animals are often active at dawn, dusk, and nighttime hours, and can be difficult to see.” Drivers were urged to slow down in low-light conditions and use high beams when possible. According to Alaska’s Department of Fish and Game, moose collisions cause more than 800 vehicle accidents in the state each year. Moose are the world’s tallest, largest, and heaviest species of deer still living. Alaska moose are the largest of all.

Read it at People

7
Junkyard Singer David Roach Dead at 64 After Cancer Battle
REST IN PEACE
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.04.25 2:25AM EDT 
Published 08.03.25 5:51PM EDT 
Singer David Roach of Junkyard performs onstage at the Cathouse Festival at Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre on August 15, 2015 in Irvine, California.
Scott Dudelson/Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

The lead singer of heavy metal band Junkyard has died at 64 after battling cancer, according to his bandmates. “After a courageous battle with cancer, David passed away peacefully last night at home, in the loving arms of his wife,” said Junkyard in a Facebook post Saturday. Prior to his passing, Roach was battling an ”aggressive” form of cancer, squamous cell carcinoma, that impacted his head, neck, and throat, according to a GoFundMe post. Roach had also gotten married just a few weeks prior to his death, and his wife had quit her job to become his primary caretaker. Junkyard was formed in Los Angeles in 1987, in which Roach was one of the founding members. The band signed with Geffen Records in 1988, with members including guitarist Chris Gates, bassist Clay Anthony, drummer Patrick Muzingo, and guitarist Brian Baker. The band later disbanded in 1992. The singer eventually returned to Junkyard in 2000 and was active until this year. “He was a gifted artist, performer, songwriter, and singer—but above all, a devoted father, husband, and brother. Our thoughts are with the entire Roach family and everyone who loved him," said the post.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of David Roach. After a courageous battle with cancer, David...

Posted by Junkyard on Saturday, August 2, 2025
Read it at Stereogum

8
Emmy Nominated ‘ER’ Director Dies After Cancer Battle
HOLLYWOOD VETERAN
Erkki Forster 

Night News Reporter

Published 08.03.25 9:52PM EDT 
Jonathan Kaplan
NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Director Jonathan Kaplan, who earned five Emmy nominations for his work on ER and directed Jodie Foster in The Accused, has died at 77. Kaplan passed away at his Los Angeles home Friday after a battle with liver cancer, his daughter Molly told The Hollywood Reporter. Raised in a showbiz family—his uncle was Oscar-winning actor Van Heflin—Kaplan studied film under Martin Scorsese at New York University, according to Variety. His first feature film was 1972’s hit sex comedy Night Call Nurses. In 1988, he directed the critically acclaimed drama The Accused, a film that earned Foster her first Academy Award for Best Actress. He directed Michelle Pfeiffer to a best actress Oscar nomination in 1992’s Love Field. Working primarily in TV since the 1990s, Kaplan directed over 40 episodes of ER from 1997 to 2009. He shared three Emmy nods with creator Michael Crichton and executive producer John Wells for producing the show, and received two directing nominations. Kaplan was married to casting director Julie Selzer from 1987 until their divorce in 2001. Molly remembered him as a “loving, supportive father.”

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

9
Fan Falls to His Death at Oasis Wembley Concert: Police
FATAL FALL
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.03.25 3:52PM EDT 
Oasis perform on stage during the opening night of their Live 25' Tour at Principality Stadium on July 04, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales.
CARDIFF, WALES - JULY 04: (EDITORS NOTE: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. IMAGES MAY ONLY BE USED IN RELATION TO THE EVENT. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO USE IN PUBLICATIONS SOLELY DEDICATED TO THE ARTIST. NO USE AFTER JULY 03, 2026.) Oasis perform on stage during the opening night of their Live 25' Tour at Principality Stadium on July 04, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

An Oasis fan fell to his death at their concert Saturday, as the band say they are “shocked and saddened” at the news. The man, who was in his 40s, was apparently located in the upper-tier of the stadium before he fell. The Metropolitan Police responded to Wembley Stadium after reports of an injured person at 10:19 pm local time, but the man was dead at the scene. Authorities are asking for anyone with additional information to help confirm the details of the incident. “The stadium was busy, and we believe it is likely a number of people witnessed the incident, or may knowingly or unknowingly have caught it on mobile phone video footage,” a spokesperson for Metropolitan Police told The Guardian. The fall happened during Oasis’ recent comeback tour after a 16-year hiatus. Liam and Noel Gallagher began their worldwide tour last month, and will proceed with their scheduled concerts. “Oasis would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved,” said the band. The Daily Beast has reached out to Oasis for additional comment.

Read it at BBC

10
Smithsonian U-Turns on Trump Impeachment Exhibit Removal
HISTORICAL GAMES
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.03.25 3:15PM EDT 
Published 08.03.25 3:14PM EDT 
President Donald Trump, joined by Dr. Ben Carson and his wife Candy, visit the Ben Carson exhibit as they tour the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture on February 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Pool/Kevin Dietsch - Pool/Getty Images

The Smithsonian Institution will restore information about President Donald Trump’s two impeachments from an exhibit after removing it in July for a “content review” following pressure from the White House to remove National Portrait Gallery director Kim Sajet. In July, the Smithsonian removed information about Trump’s impeachment from “The American Presidency: A Glorious Burden,” reverting to the 2008 version, which noted “only three presidents have seriously faced removal”: Andrew Johnson, Richard M. Nixon, and Bill Clinton. The Smithsonian announced Saturday it would restore the information “within weeks,” denying it had acted under pressure from the administration. “We were not asked by any Administration or other government official to remove content from the exhibit,” the Smithsonian said in a statement to The Washington Post. “The section in question, Impeachment, will be updated in the coming weeks to reflect all impeachment proceedings in our nation’s history.” Trump was impeached for the first time in December 2019 and again in January 2021. He is the only president to have been impeached twice. The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Read it at The Washington Post

