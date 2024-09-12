Katy Perry Spotted in Harris-Walz Camo Hat—After Taylor Swift Endorsement
DARK HORSE
Shortly after Taylor Swift announced her endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, her former friend-turned rival-turned friend again Katy Perry was seen wearing one of the highly sought-after camo hats sold by the Democratic nominee’s campaign in July, TMZ reported. Perry has previously supported Democratic candidates, endorsing Biden and Harris in 2020. She also allowed former nominee Hillary Clinton to use her 2013 hit “Roar” in campaign ads and even performed at that year’s Democratic National Convention. Perry released her first single for her upcoming seventh studio album, “Woman’s World” in July, featuring a music video where she portrayed feminist symbol Rosie the Riveter. The song was panned by critics, who criticized her for working with Dr. Luke—who was accused of sexual assault by Kesha in 2014. The producer denied the allegations and later sued the pop star for defamation, but the suit was dropped when both parties settled in 2023.