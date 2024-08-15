Katy Perry to Receive MTV Video Vanguard Award Amid Music Video Investigation
BAD TIMING
Katy Perry is set to receive MTV’s Video Vanguard Award at this year’s VMAs next month. The announcement of Perry as the recipient ironically comes on the heels of controversy surrounding the music video for her newest single “Lifetimes.” This week it was announced that Perry had committed an accidental infringement after she shot a portion of the video on protected sand dunes. Perry’s team reportedly did not get proper clearance, and authorities are launching an environmental damage investigation. A new report from Billboard challenges the claim and alleges that Perry’s production crew received “verbal approval” to film there. Controversy aside, Variety reported that Perry will take the stage and perform a mashup of her hits, including “Lifetimes.” “Katy is a musical powerhouse and true pop culture icon,” said Paramount music exec Bruce Gilmer in a statement to Variety. Perry will join the likes of Madonna, Michael Jackson, and Beyoncé, who have all been given the award. The VMAs are set to air Sept. 11 on MTV.