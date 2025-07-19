Terrified Katy Perry Drops Mid-Air on a Mechanical Butterfly
Katy Perry fans got a fright during the Friday night performance of her Lifetimes Tour in San Francisco. Perry was in the middle of singing her hit song “Roar” and flying several feet above the stadium on a mechanical butterfly when the contraption suddenly dipped, causing the audience to gasp. Visually shaken, Perry, 40, took a moment to collect herself before she continued to sing. In response to the incident, one commentator tweeted on X, “Katy Perry’s giant butterfly prop just malfunctioned mid-show and nearly took her out … she really said fight or flight.” The malfunction called to mind a similar mishap Beyoncé suffered weeks ago on her Cowboy Carter tour in which a pulley system holding her above the audience in a Cadillac began to tilt the singer at a dangerous angle. The singer had to stop the song and be lowered into the audience. After her show in California, Perry addressed the mishap on her Instagram story, posting a photo of her scared reaction to the sudden drop. Over the photo, she wrote, “Good Night San Fran,” People magazine reported.