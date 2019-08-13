CHEAT SHEET
‘BELITTLING’
Katy Perry’s ‘Teenage Dream’ Co-Star Accuses Her of Sexual Misconduct
Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream” video co-star has accused the singer of sexual misconduct. Josh Kloss, who appeared alongside Perry in the music video for her hit “Teenage Dream,” said Perry exposed him while at a rollerskating rink. “As I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis,” Kloss wrote in an Instagram post. “Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed I felt?” Kloss also said Perry allegedly called kissing him in the music video “gross.” Perry’s representatives declined to comment on the accusations to Variety. Kloss’ post comes around the 10-year anniversary of filming the music video. “So, happy anniversary to one of the most confusing, assaulting, and belittling jobs I’ve ever done,” Kloss wrote.