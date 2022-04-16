Katz’s Owner Calls BS On Reports That Alleged Brooklyn Subway Shooter Ate At Deli Prior To Arrest
:eyes:
The owner of Katz's Deli is denying reports that accused Brooklyn subway shooter Frank James had lunch at the famous eatery hours before he was arrested. James, who is facing terrorism charges after allegedly opening fire in a subway car on Tuesday, led New York City cops on a day-long manhunt before he was captured for the incident that injured two dozen. Citing a police source, the New York Daily News reported James made multiple stops before eventually turning himself into authorities, including eating lunch at the legendary Lower East Side deli. But Jake Dell, the owner of Katz's Deli, told the New York Post that none of his employees remember seeing James—and he did not see the 62-year-old in any of the restaurant's “over 60” surveillance cameras. “We reviewed the video, we didn’t see him,” Dell said, adding that police never showed up at Katz's or asked for their video. “I don’t even know who this source is,” the owner added about the previous reporting that named his deli. “It just looks like lazy reporting to me.”