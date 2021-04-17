CHEAT SHEET
Kauai Police Chief Suspended for Racist Comments About Asians—for Just 5 Days
The police chief of the Hawaiian island of Kauai has been suspended without pay—for a whole five days—after being accused of repeatedly mocking Asians. Chief Todd Raybuck said he plans to use “this experience to expand my cultural awareness and increase my knowledge and understanding of different cultures.” And from the sound of it, it definitely needs expanding. The AP reports that Raybuck was accused of parodying an Asian person’s speech and mannerisms, describing an employee’s hairstyle as a Kung Fu look, and squinting and bowing his head while discussing why he didn’t promote someone of Japanese heritage. In his statement, Raybuck said, “I accept responsibility for my comments.”