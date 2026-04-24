This Kava-Infused Alcohol Alternative Delivers a Buzz—Sans the Hangover

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As spring ushers in a season of resets, consumers are rethinking their drinking habits—seeking ways to scale back on alcohol without sacrificing the social ritual. Functional beverages are a great zero-proof alternative to spirits, offering a gentle mood boost sans the side effects. Kava Haven is a non-alcoholic spirit with a flavor profile that hits like a lemon drop shot with a ginger kick.

It’s crafted with noble kava (a South Pacific plant root used to promote relaxation), white grape juice concentrate, and a blend of vanilla, ginger, lemon, and cardamom extracts—all with no added sugar. Drink it straight to savor the strong, smooth flavor, on the rocks for a refreshing twist, or swap it in for traditional spirits in your favorite cocktails.

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Plus, if you need some mocktail inspiration, Kava Haven has recipes on its site. And since it’s non-alcoholic, you can skip the electrolytes, painkillers, and the hours of couch recovery the next morning.