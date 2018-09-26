Kavanaugh's 1982 Calendar Released, Will Be Used as Evidence

Brett Kavanaugh’s calendar from 1982—filled with innocuous reminders such as “football camp starts” and “go to Rocky III”—has been released and is to be used as evidence against the sexual-assault allegations he faces. Lawyers for Kavanaugh sent five pages from the calendar to the Senate Judiciary Committee late Tuesday. They intend to use the pages to prove Kavanaugh wasn’t at the 1982 house party where Christine Blasey Ford alleges Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed and groped her. Both Ford and Kavanaugh are expected to testify before the committee Thursday. Other entries in the calendar include a reminder to see Grease II, an array of party details, reminders of when his English classwork was due, and notes about him being grounded during at least three weekends that summer.
