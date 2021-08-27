Alabama Governor’s Lawyer Nabbed on Child Solicitation Charges
TROUBLE AT WORK
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has immediately fired staff attorney Chase Tristian Epsy, 36, after he was arrested on child solicitation charges. Epsy was released from custody on $30,000 bond after officials say he attempted to reach a child online. It’s unclear whether the alleged crime was committed at the governor’s office. “The allegations against Mr. Espy are serious, tragic and shocking,” Ivey’s office said in a statement. “While he was employed by our office for only a few months, Mr. Espy has been terminated. As this is an ongoing investigation, no further information is available at this time.” AL.com reported that Epsy was arrested after a sting operation by Homewood police, but there were no further details about his alleged crime.