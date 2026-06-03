Kayaker, 18, Dies After Being Struck by Lightning

A short flight from Greece to Germany on Saturday went awry when severe turbulence caused the plane to plunge mid-air, injuring five passengers and one flight attendant. The Eurowings flight departed from Rhodes Airport in Greece for Cologne Bonn Airport in Germany, carrying 157 passengers in the early morning hours of the weekend. The frightening incident stemmed from the close proximity of the aircraft to the world’s largest double-decker passenger airliner, a Dubai-bound Emirates Airbus A380-800, which was flying 7.6 nautical miles ahead. Each aircraft generates what the FAA refers to as “wake turbulence”—essentially, tornado-like air currents that trail behind the plane whenever it produces lift. The wake turbulence from the Emirates aircraft caused the smaller plane to begin falling at a rate of 3,000 feet per minute, even while maintaining more than the recommended 7 nautical miles of separation. The Eurowings flight regained control at about 36,000 feet, but not before five passengers were injured and a flight attendant was thrown against the cabin ceiling. The plane landed safely in Cologne, where all six injured flyers received immediate medical care, according to a Eurowings spokesperson. The German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation told People that the incident will be investigated in cooperation with the appropriate authorities. The Daily Beast has reached out to Eurowings and Emirates for further comment.
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- 16 Injured After Flight Takes Terrifying Mid-Air PlungeTURBULENT TIMESThe frightening incident came from a surprising source.
- 2Kayaker, 18, Dies After Being Struck by LightningCHILLINGWhile extremely rare, it isn’t unheard of for people to die from lightning strikes.
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- 3Major Update After U.S. Woman Is Lost at Sea in the BahamasCHILLING DETAILSMichigan woman Lynette Hooker went missing in the Bahamas in April.
- 4Deadly Virus Found in Luggage at U.S. AirportLETHAL CARGOTwo researchers are now facing jail time.
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- 5‘How I Met Your Mother’ Actor Convicted of Attempted MurderVICIOUS ASSAULTThe victim was stabbed over 20 times in the attack.
- 6Airline Passenger Restrained After Mid-Flight RampageFLIGHT FROM HELLThe passenger allegedly tried to open an emergency exit.
- 7Country Hides $23K in Gold for Major Tourist Treasure HuntFINDERS KEEPERSThe competition, known as the Midnight Sun Hunt, launches on June 18.
- 8Legendary Pop Singer Makes Rare Appearance on 92nd BirthdayBIRTHDAY WISHThe 1950s teen idol appeared in a rare birthday video shared by his daughter.
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- 9Star Behind Grammy-Winning Disney Songs Dies After StrokeR&B LEGEND GONEThe singer’s 50th anniversary tour was due to resume this month.
- 10MMA Fighter, 27, Killed in Brutal Bear AttackSHOCK LOSSThe 27-year-old had a coaching job lined up in Vancouver in June and was set to continue fighting to make his dream come true.
Kayaker, 18, Dies After Being Struck by Lightning
A Florida teenager was struck by lightning, fell out of his kayak, and died during a horror trip on the Blackwater River in the state’s panhandle last weekend. Michael Vargas, 18, was reportedly kayaking with his father when disaster struck on Sunday afternoon. A search for Vargas was launched by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation and local police, and they ultimately discovered Vargas dead in the water, according to the wildlife commission. “The FWC extends its deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of Michael Aiden Vargas during this difficult time,” it said in a statement. Vargas’ death is the second as a result of lightning in 2026, according to the National Lightning Safety Council. Florida is by far the deadliest state for lightning fatalities, recording 99 lightning-related deaths since 2006—more than double the second-place Texas, which has recorded 42, and three times more than third-place Colorado, which has suffered 27 deaths-by-lightning in that period.
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The disappearance of Michigan woman Lynette Hooker, 55, in the Bahamas in April is being investigated as a “possible foreign murder of a U.S. national,” a U.S. official told CBS News. This week, the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Margaret Norvell arrived in Marsh Harbour carrying specialized divers authorized by the Bahamian government to scour previously unsearched areas. Investigators are using GPS data recovered from an electronic device to look for new evidence, including Hooker’s body. A U.S. official told CBS News that the case had been probed for weeks as a possible foreign murder of a U.S. national. “That investigative posture has remained consistent,’ the publication reported. New digital forensic evidence appears to conflict with the account given by Hooker’s husband, Brian Hooker, 59, who said rough waters knocked her from their eight-foot dinghy during a nighttime trip. The U.S. official previously said GPS data from one of Brian Hooker’s devices “showed movements that did not align with what he told investigators.” A member of the initial search team said his story “didn’t make a whole lot of sense to me.” Brian Hooker has denied wrongdoing and has not been criminally charged.
A pair of NIH researchers have been charged after allegedly trying to smuggle a deadly virus into an American airport. Vincent Munster and Claude Kwe were discovered at Detroit Metropolitan Airport with vials of mpox, chickenpox, and human DNA, and have been charged with conspiracy and giving federal law enforcement false statements, U.S. Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr. said. The pair, who work at the National Institutes of Health at Rocky Mountain Laboratory, in Hamilton, Montana, were stopped by Customs and Border Protection officers, who asked what was inside a black plastic case. The researchers said they contained diagnostics and testing equipment, but inspections by the FBI and CBP found 113 vials, 20 of which they tested and found that 17 contained deactivated mpox, also known as monkeypox. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan said the men had landed in Detroit from Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, where an mpox outbreak is ongoing. Munster, 53, a Dutch citizen, and Kwe, 38, a citizen of Cameroon, work at NIH’s Virus Ecology Section on “emerging viral pathogens” and how they “cross the species barrier.” If found guilty, they could face five years in prison.
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An actor who once appeared on How I Met Your Mother has been sentenced to 32 years to life in prison, over the 2024 stabbing of his estranged girlfriend. Nick Pasqual, 36, was found guilty last month of attempted murder after the attack on his former girlfriend, Hollywood make-up artist Allie Shehorn, at her Sunland, California home. Shoehorn, who appeared in court on Tuesday with visible scars on her arm and neck, said in her victim impact statement, “When I was lying on the floor in a pool of my own blood, I remembered wondering if this was how my life was going to end. I was terrified, I was in pain.” She added, “You, who I had once trusted, decided my life was something that you could take away.” The vicious attack, where Pasqual stabbed her over 20 times, happened after Shehorn ended the relationship, which she said had turned abusive. Jurors convicted Pasqual of attempted murder, noting the attack caused great bodily injury in a domestic case involving a weapon. He was also convicted of three counts of injuring a spouse or partner, one count of first-degree burglary and one count of forcible rape, which was tied to an alleged incident a month before the stabbing. A representative for Pasqual issued a statement on his behalf, which said he was “deeply saddened by everything surrounding this case, and I continue to wish healing and peace for everyone affected.” He added that he intended to “remain focused on sobriety, recovery, accountability, and a respectful appellate process moving forward.” He played Will in a 2011 episode of How I Met Your Mother and also appeared in Zack Snyder’s 2023 film, Rebel Moon.
Passengers on a Frontier Airlines flight stepped in to restrain a man after he allegedly went on a mid-air rampage and tried to open an emergency exit. Authorities say 51-year-old Juan Gabriel Reyes became disruptive about 45 minutes into the flight, which was traveling from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Chicago on Sunday. Reyes demanded that the crew let him off the aircraft and allegedly attempted to open an exit door. After being stopped, he allegedly pushed against the cockpit door before being escorted away by crew members. As he was ushered away, a flight attendant allowed him to use the restroom, and Reyes attempted to urinate on the bathroom floor, court documents say. The situation escalated when Reyes allegedly grabbed and choked an off-duty flight attendant who had volunteered to sit nearby after the disturbance. Passengers and crew worked together to restrain him using flex cuffs and seatbelt extenders, though he repeatedly broke free before the aircraft landed safely. The suspect was taken into custody after the plane was diverted to Miami and now faces federal charges, including interference with flight crew members and assault.
Tourists visiting Lapland this summer will have the chance to hunt for a hidden gold bar worth $23,300 as part of a new tourism campaign. The competition, known as the Midnight Sun Hunt, launches on June 18 in Levi, one of Finland’s best-known ski resorts, where participants can register at the Levi Visitor Centre and collect their first clue. From there, treasure hunters will follow a trail of hints leading them across local landmarks, hiking routes, and attractions in search of the prize. Organizers say the gold bar could be discovered at any stage of the competition, with additional clues released throughout the summer to help narrow down its location. The final hint is scheduled to be revealed on August 22. The hunt is designed to showcase Lapland during the region’s famous midnight sun, when daylight can last around the clock during the summer months. “Levi is known above all for its winter, but the northern summer is still undiscovered by many,” Visit Levi CEO Satu Pesonen said.
Pat Boone marked his 92nd birthday with a rare social media appearance and a wish for more candles to come. The pop and rock music legend appeared in an Instagram video posted by his daughter, Debby Boone, after family members gathered to celebrate the milestone. “My wish is that we’ll do the same thing next year, and the year after, and the year after,” Boone said after blowing out his candles. Boone—a teen idol of the 1950s and ’60s—was one of the biggest recording stars of his era, selling millions of records and starring in a string of Hollywood musicals, including April Love. The birthday post comes after Boone recently shared his own tribute to his April Love co-star Shirley Jones, who also turned 92 this year. He recalled their decades-long friendship and revealed that the pair never kissed while filming the 1957 romantic musical because he did not want to upset his wife, Shirley Boone, who died in 2019.
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Iconic R&B singer Peabo Bryson has died aged 75, just two days after suffering a stroke. “With broken hearts and profound sadness, the family of two-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and balladeer, Peabo Bryson, announces his passing,” the statement read. They confirmed he was “surrounded by the love of his family and those closest to him” when he died on Tuesday. No cause of death was provided. As well as being a popular solo artist, Bryson enjoyed major success with duets. He scored a 1983 hit with Roberta Flack, “Tonight, I Celebrate My Love.” Bryson also won two back-to-back Grammy Awards for Disney duets, “Beauty and the Beast” with Celine Dion in 1992 and “A Whole New World” with Regina Belle in 1993, from the movie Aladdin. Both movie themes also won Best Original Song, which was awarded to the songwriters. Bryon was due to play the Middle C Jazz Club in Charlotte, NC, on June 13 and 14, and had been performing as recently as last month. Bryson previously had a stroke in 2018 and was saved by his wife, who performed CPR for 20 minutes until help arrived. Bryson had been touring in celebration of the 50th anniversary of his debut album “Peabo,” released in 1976. He has a new album, “Grace,” recorded with Janet Jackson’s producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, that has yet to be released, as well as a memoir. His family said Bryson’s songs “carried generations through joyful celebrations, great love stories and enduring moments of comfort and inspiration, creating a legacy that will forever live in the hearts of those who loved him and the countless lives he touched through song.”
An MMA fighter was killed in a tragic bear attack while working at a uranium exploration site in northern Saskatchewan. Hrishikesh Koloth, 27, was doing contract work for Vancouver-based UraniumX Discovery Corp when he was attacked by a black bear—the fourth such incident in the Canadian province’s history. The bear was shot and killed by another civilian after the fatal attack. According to his brother, Arjun, Koloth was an MMA fighter who first trained in Kerala, India, his home state, and later in Canada at Skoden Martial Arts in Penticton. “That was his dream. That’s why he came here. He wanted to fight in the UFC,” Arjun told CBC. The 27-year-old had a coaching job lined up in Vancouver in June and was set to continue fighting to make his dream come true. His brother said, “A job is just a means to an end. The end was to fight.” Arjun remembers him proudly: “I want him to be remembered for what he does. Innocent heart, fighter’s soul. Warrior. And I’d just like to say he fought [the] bear. That’s all… bear didn’t attack him. He attacked the bear."