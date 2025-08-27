Kayaker Who Faked His Own Death to Run Off With New Fling Learns His Fate

A Wisconsin dad of three who faked his own death in a kayak to be with his lover in Eastern Europe has been sentenced to three months in prison. Ryan Borgwardt, 45, received a sentence of 89 days for obstructing law enforcement during the August 2024 stunt—close to double what was recommended as part of his no-contest plea deal, announced on Tuesday, which also saw him agree to pay law enforcement $30,000 for the costs of trying to locate him. Before his sentencing, Borgwardt said: “I deeply regret the actions I did that night and all the pain I caused my family, friends.” Despite prosecutors asking for just 45 days, Judge Mark Slate of the Green Lake County Circuit saw fit to increase it almost twofold. “He obstructed law enforcement for a total of 89 days,” the judge explained, per CNN. Borgwardt fled via an elaborate route to Georgia, in Eastern Europe, to rendezvous with a woman from Uzbekistan. “He regularly communicated with the woman, professing his love and desire to create a new life with her,” Green Lake County District Attorney Gerise LaSpisa said. Ultimately, he was convinced to return to the U.S. in December, where he was arrested. Four months later, his wife of 22 years divorced him.