Now Stepmom of Missing 7-Year-Old Harmony Montgomery Has Been Arrested

The stepmother of Harmony Montgomery has now been charged in connection with the ongoing saga to find the 7-year-old who was last seen in New Hampshire in 2019.

Kayla Montgomery, 31, was arrested Wednesday on one count of welfare fraud after allegedly continuing to collect food-stamp benefits for Harmony even though she had not been seen since 2019. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said that between December 2019 and June 2021, Montgomery obtained more than $1,500 in food-stamp benefits on Harmony’s behalf—even though the child was no longer living with her and her husband, Adam Montgomery.

While Montgomery is not the biological mother of Harmony, the charges against the Manchester, New Hampshire resident as just the latest against the adults closest to the child, who was last physically seen in October 2019.