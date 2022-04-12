Harmony Montgomery’s Stepmom Allegedly Obtained Stolen Guns Before 7-Yr-Old Vanished
MORE CHARGES
The stepmother of Harmony Montgomery, the 7-year-old reported missing two years after she was last seen in New Hampshire, has been arrested for receiving several stolen guns just weeks before Harmony vanished. Kayla Montgomery, 31, was arrested Tuesday on two charges of receiving stolen property related to a theft of firearms that occurred between September 29, 2019, and October 22, 2019, in Manchester, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said. Prosecutors allege Montgomery received a rifle from someone knowing that it had been stolen. She is being held at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections on separate charges related to allegedly using Harmony’s food-stamp benefits even though she was not living with the child. Last week, Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery, was arrested for stealing guns around the same time. Prosecutors say both charges are not related to Harmony’s disappearance.