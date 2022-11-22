Pet Dog Was Inside the Home During University of Idaho Quadruple Murder
SPARED
Police revealed new details on Monday surrounding the mysterious quadruple murder plaguing the University of Idaho. On Nov. 13, as four students were stabbed to death while asleep in their beds, their dog, Murphy, was somehow spared, according to the Moscow Police Department. Two other roommates, who reportedly slept through the ordeal, were also spared, one of whom called 911 several hours after the stabbings when they found one victim unconscious. Authorities believe the attack was targeted, but still have yet to identify a motive, murder weapon or suspect in the murder of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Murphy, who Goncalves shared with her ex-boyfriend, was “unharmed” and is now living with a “responsible party,” police said Monday. Goncalves’ TikTok videos often featured the shared pooch. Monday’s update came on the heels of swirling rumors around a mini Australian Shepherd found skinned in a nearby yard earlier that month, which police said was unrelated.