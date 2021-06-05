Kayleigh McEnany Whines: Why Didn’t I Get an Annie Leibovitz Picture?
POUTY PRESS SEC
Kayleigh McEnany took to Fox News on Friday to complain that famed photographer Annie Leibovitz had never photographed her or Melania Trump, a fact that she described as evidence of the entire press corps’ moral decay. The former White House press secretary to Donald Trump was responding to a White House reporter’s tweet that Leibovitz had been spotted at the White House preparing to shoot current press secretary Jen Psaki for a magazine profile. Agreeing that there was “a dearth of even profiles, not to mention Annie Leibovitz shoots” of women in the Trump White House, McEnany whined, “Instead of the glowing profiles, there were hit pieces, repeatedly, time and time again. It’s just so sad that you have a fawning press corps like this, a fawning media sycophantically covering members of the Biden administration.”