Kayleigh McEnany: Trump’s the ‘Most Informed Person on Planet Earth’
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany continued to attack the “irresponsible” press on Tuesday over reports that President Donald Trump was briefed months ago on Russian bounties on American troops in Afghanistan. After suggesting that “rogue intelligence officials” had leaked classified info to the media to undermine Trump, McEnany once again insisted the president hadn’t been briefed on the intelligence because it wasn’t fully verified.
Pressed on the New York Times reporting that the findings were included in Trump’s daily intelligence briefing—which the president reportedly almost never reads—McEnany was asked why the president isn’t reading his briefings.
“The president does read,” McEnany proclaimed. “And he also consumes intelligence verbally. This president, I’ll tell you, is the most informed person on planet earth when it comes to the threats that we face.”