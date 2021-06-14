Kayleigh McEnany Claims She ‘Never Lied’ as Press Secretary ‘as a Woman of Faith’

Read it at Washington Examiner
Kayleigh McEnany claimed Sunday that it was impossible for her to lie during her time as former President Donald Trump’s White House press secretary because of her faith in God. “As a woman of faith, as a mother of baby Blake, as a person who meticulously prepared at some of the world's hardest institutions, I never lied. I sourced my information,” she told the audience at Turning Point USA’s Young Women’s Leadership Summit. A year ago, McEnany pledged to reporters, “I will never lie to you,” a vow that fact-checkers found she repeatedly broke. McEnany is now an on-air political commentator for Fox News.