Kayleigh McEnany Falsely Claims ‘All of Our’ Founding Fathers Were ‘Against Slavery’
‘GETTING THE FACTS WRONG’
Former White House press secretary and current Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany peddled a blatant falsehood on Tuesday, confidently declaring that “all of” America’s founding fathers were “against slavery.”
McEnany, who recently claimed she “never lied” as Donald Trump’s spokesperson despite her long history of false claims, introduced a Fox News segment about liberals’ supposed lack of patriotism by tossing out some revisionist history. “The haters never take a day off from hating, that is clear,” she exclaimed. “And they never take a day off from getting the facts wrong. We know most of our forefathers, all of our main Founding Fathers were against slavery, recognized the evils of it.”
While McEnany blasted others for “getting the facts wrong,” the actual facts of the matter are that the vast majority of the signers of the Declaration of Independence—41 of 56, according to studies—were actually slave owners. For instance, both George Washington and Thomas Jefferson each owned hundreds of slaves.