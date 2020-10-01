‘My Bad’: Kayleigh McEnany Falsely Claims Amy Coney Barrett Is Rhodes Scholar

CHEAT SHEET
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany began her press briefing on Thursday morning by touting the qualifications of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett and falsely crediti the judge for being a Rhodes Scholar, eventually having to walk back the claim moments later.
“When you said Judge Barrett was a Rhodes Scholar, I don’t believe that is true,” Bloomberg correspondent Justin Sink noted during the briefing, prompting McEnany to reply: “Well, that’s what I have written here.”
Sink then pointed out that Barrett actually attended Rhodes College in Tennessee, where she received her undergraduate degree. “My bad,” the press secretary shrugged, acknowledging the mistake.