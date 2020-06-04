Kayleigh McEnany Is Trump’s Most Despicable Mouthpiece Yet

During her very first presser, new White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany stood at the podium, looked a room full of masked reporters in their eyes and said, “I will never lie to you. You have my word on that.”

That’s what makes her so dangerous.

McEnany is the kind of terrifying professionalized Trumpist who has been largely absent from his deeply incompetent administration. While the president stumbles through lies and gaffes and shifting stories, McEnany does not. She does not pause, she does not reflect on the irony of the words she is saying. She doesn’t lie; she just offers misstatements and evasions and attacks on the press and whatever else that helps obscure the truth.