Kayleigh McEnany Outraged That Biden Adviser Swore Once
‘SICK!!’
Doing her best Trump impression on Twitter Thursday, outgoing White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany raged over a quote from incoming White House deputy chief of staff Jen O’Malley Dillon about Republicans in Congress.
“Biden Campaign Manager called us ‘F***ers’!!!” McEnany tweeted from her personal account. “She can try to walk back, but this says volumes about her boss who calls for ‘unity’ while shouting that we are ‘assaulting democracy:’ They think we are deplorable, irredeemable ‘F***ers’. SICK.” McEnany, who has spent the last four years defending the man who was caught on-tape bragging about grabbing women “by the pussy” and has used all sorts of epithets to describe his political enemies, topped her tweet off with two red exclamation point emojis.
The quote in question, which came during an interview in Glamour magazine, actually served to advocate for Biden’s belief that he can work with the other side. “In the primary, people would mock him, like, ‘You think you can work with Republicans?’” O’Malley Dillon said. “I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of fuckers. Mitch McConnell is terrible. But this sense that you couldn’t wish for that, you couldn’t wish for this bipartisan ideal? He rejected that.”
O’Malley Dillon subsequently admitted that she “used some words” that she “probably could have chosen better,” but maintained the “incredibly important point” she was trying to make about Biden’s “belief that we can get things done, and we can get them done if we come together.”