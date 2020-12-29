Kayleigh McEnany Proves Jake Tapper Right, Effortlessly Lies on Fox
CAN’T STOP, WON’T STOP
A day after CNN anchor Jake Tapper said White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany “lies the way that most people breathe,” sparking outrage from McEnany and Fox News, she proved Tapper right when she peddled a long-debunked claim about the election.
Appearing on Fox News on Monday night, McEnany repeated the baseless allegations that President Donald Trump only lost the election due to widespread voter fraud before delivering this whopper: “This happened in the places that needed to happen, which is why the four metros—the only four—where Joe Biden outperformed Hillary Clinton were Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Atlanta, and Detroit.”
Tapper was quick to point out that McEnany’s lie had been exposed weeks earlier, tweeting out a link to a fact-check in conservative magazine National Review. “Biden improved his margin of victory compared to Hillary in 31 out of 36 urban counties—and Philadelphia was one of the five in which he didn’t,” the article notes, adding that Biden’s “improvements in Milwaukee and Detroit were distinctly subpar.”