Kayleigh McEnany Rails Against Courts’ ‘Gimmickry Tricks’
SILLY RABBIT
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tried to introduce a new grievance in Trumpworld’s flailing bid to overturn the results of the election on Wednesday night: The courts, she said, had used “gimmickry tricks” otherwise known as laws to deprive President Trump of his rightful win. Speaking to Fox News’ Sean Hannity, McEnany—who is known for, among other things, waving around pieces of paper like props and devoting White House press briefings to playing attack videos of Trump’s opponents on loop—told Hannity she was on to the “clever little trick” the courts had played on the Trump campaign.
“When the claims were brought beforehand, when we warned and said, ‘Hey mass mail-in voting’s a problem,’ we brought these claims to a court of law, they said, ‘Hey, your claim’s not ripe, come back after the election.’ We bring it after the election to the same court and they say… ‘Your claim is too late.’ It can’t be not ripe and then be too late,” she said. The Trump campaign’s lawsuits challenging the election results have been thrown out one after another in multiple states, for a multitude of reasons—though none of them were “gimmickry tricks.” Instead, the Trump campaign’s claims were routinely found to be baseless, without legal standing, or lacking all evidence.