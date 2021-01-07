Kayleigh McEnany Runs From Podium After Denying Responsibility for Capitol Riot
Speaking on “behalf of the entire White House” for a grand total of two minutes, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany attempted to rewrite history on Thursday afternoon by denying all responsibility for the Trump-fueled deadly riot on the U.S. Capitol the day before.
“Let me be clear,” McEnany began. “The violence we saw yesterday at our nation’s Capitol was appalling, reprehensible and antithetical to the American way. We condemn it, the president, and this administration, in the strongest possible terms. It is unacceptable, and those who broke the law should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
Then, after equating the pro-Trump mob that occupied the congressional chamber to Black Lives Matter protesters who allegedly lit a small fire in the basement of a church last summer, McEnany falsely claimed, “Those who violently besieged our Capitol are the opposite of everything this administration stands for.”
Reporters could be heard shouting, “Where is the president?!” as McEnany ran away from the podium and out of the press room.