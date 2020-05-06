Kayleigh McEnany Says It’s ‘Nonsensical’ to Think Everyone Should Get a Coronavirus Test
Two months to the day after President Donald Trump said “anybody that wants” a coronavirus test “can get a test,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany called it “nonsensical” to think that everyone should be tested.
Asked at Wednesday’s White House press briefing if Americans who go back to work should be able to get tested for COVID-19 in order to feel comfortable in their work environment, McEnany described that level of testing as a “myth”—even though White House staffers are tested regularly. “If we tested every single American in this country at this moment, we’d have to retest them an hour later and an hour later after that because at any moment, you could theoretically contract this virus,” she said. “The notion that everyone needs to be tested is simply nonsensical.”
McEnany went on to boast about the number of tests that have been administered in America during the pandemic, noting that the people who need to be tested going forward are in “vulnerable populations,” such as in nursing homes or in meatpacking plants.