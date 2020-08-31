Kayleigh McEnany: Trump’s ‘Not Going to Weigh In’ on Kyle Rittenhouse
OF COURSE
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Monday that President Donald Trump will not offer any comment on the alleged murders committed by vigilante kid Kyle Rittenhouse, who is suspected of killing two protesters in Kenosha and injuring another one.
After confirming that the president had no plans on visiting the family of Jacob Blake—whose shooting by police kicked off the protests in Kenosha—McEnany was then asked if the president intends to condemn the 17-year-old Rittenhouse’s actions. “The president is not going to weigh in on that, he may weigh in further this evening but at the moment, he’s not weighing in,” the press secretary replied.
Further pressed on why the president recently liked a tweet praising Rittenhouse, McEnany claimed the president was just trying to bring attention to “details that aren’t as well-known” about the shootings, such as the fact that one of his alleged victims had a gun and that Rittenhouse—a fervent Trump supporter—”was being attacked.”
Asked whether the president wanted his “supporters show up” to engage in similar vigilante justice, McEnany insisted that the “president roundly condemns violence in all of its forms.”