Kayleigh McEnany: ‘Science Should Not Stand in the Way’ of Reopening Schools
Asked by a reporter during Thursday’s White House press briefing what the president would say to parents who have kids in schools districts that are planning to go online-only in the fall, Kayleigh McEnany warned against using science to make decisions about the health of students, teachers, and families.
“The president has said unmistakably that he wants schools to open,” the White House press secretary said. “And when he says open, he means open in full, kids been able to attend each and every day at their school. The science should not stand in the way of this.”
But moments later, after quoting former Stanford Neuroradiology Chief Dr. Scott Atlas, who has become a regular presence on Fox News pushing for schools to reopen, McEnany added, “The science is on our side here. And we encourage localities and states to just simply follow the science and open our schools. ”