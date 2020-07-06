Kayleigh McEnany Suggests Trump Is Neutral on Confederate Flag
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany denied during Monday’s briefing that President Donald Trump was defending the Confederate flag but would not say that he condemns it either. Reporters repeatedly asked McEnany to decipher a tweet from the president that called on Black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace to “apologize” for what he deemed a hate-crime “hoax,” adding, “That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!” NASCAR’s ratings have actually increased since banning the Confederate flag at races last month.
“You’re focusing on one word at the very bottom of a tweet,” McEnany said at one point, accusing ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl of taking his comment “out of context.” Later, she added, “His tweet was not to indicate approval or disapproval of that particular policy of NASCAR,” and “He’s not taking a position one way or another in that tweet.”